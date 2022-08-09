Thomas L Jones

February 18, 1940 – August 1, 2022

Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Jones, 82, passed away peacefully and with love surrounding him after a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2022, at his home in Thibodaux, LA. Thomas was born to Earl Thomas and Cleo Temple Jones on February 18, 1940, in Jonesboro, Louisiana and grew up in Winn Parish, Louisiana.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elna Hardee Jones, his two daughters, also known as the “Jones Girls,” Deanie Jones Soignier (Dr. Rodney Denis) and Elna Clair Jones Boudreaux (Greg “Bud”), three grandchildren who made him very proud, Mark Denis Soignier, Blake Alan Boudreaux and Virginia Claire Soignier, one sister, Lynda Jones Favret Boyce (Terry) of Mandeville, Louisiana and one brother, Gary Allen Jones of Alabama. He is also survived by three nieces, Stacey Jones, Amanda Rose Jones and Hallie Jones, and two nephews, Allex Poole and Allan Poole.

Thomas graduated from Dodson High School in 1958 and participated in the Future Farmers of America, 4-H and the Future Business Leaders of America, of which he served as president.

He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served his time at Fort Jackson, South Carolina as a Personnel Specialist for the base hospital headquarters from 1963 – 1965. He was relieved to have been exempted from kitchen patrol and guard duty due to spending basic training at headquarters learning his position. He was discharged 2 months early from the US Army to attend college full-time on the GI Bill and he subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1967 from the University of South Carolina. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

Thomas held several different positions in accounting, but as a Controller, his position transferred him to places he could explore, including Anchorage, Alaska, Northern California, and Guam. He enjoyed sight-seeing with his wife and showing his family the highlights of his discoveries when they visited. Thomas retired from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas in 2008 and after living in North Dallas for 20 years, he and his wife returned home to Louisiana in 2018 to be near his daughters and their families.

Active in the United Methodist Church in the many places he lived, he was particularly active at Pharr Chapel UMC in Morgan City, Louisiana and the Spring Valley UMC in Dallas, Texas. He was also a member of the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center where he served on the Senior Citizen Advisory Board and enjoyed many kosher lunches.

His wife discovered he had talent for painting when he was in his 30’s and she encouraged him to start art lessons. Subsequently, he mastered a talent in oil painting and later discovered an interest in taking and developing black and white photographs. Other hobbies over the years included knitting, sewing, stamp collecting, researching genealogy, and making scrap books of family memories.

Thomas became a member of the Masonic Doric Lodge #205 in Morgan City in 1971 and served as Master of the Lodge in 1983 and 1985. He was a member of the York Rite Body of Freemasons, the American Legion and Civitan International. In the 1980s, Thomas was a member of the Girl Scouts of America and served as an Assistant Troop Leader, Unit Cookie Director and Service Unit Leader. In retirement, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Temple Jones and Earl Thomas Jones, his sister, Patsy Earl Jones, his brother Edwin Errol Jones, his granddaughter, Allie Marie Boudreaux, and his nephews Jacques Bernard Favret and Jack Brannon Jones. He was also preceded in death by his loving cat, Ethel.

The family offers a heartfelt thank you to those individuals who were compassionately involved in his care at Thibodaux Regional Health System, Tulane Cancer Center, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Hope Hospice and to Ms. Evelyn Benoit for the care she provided. Also, a special thank you is expressed to Denis and Greg, both of whom exceeded expectations on their son-in-law aptitude tests.

Memorial Services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City, LA and to the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center in Dallas, TX.