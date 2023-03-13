Thomas London Collins II passed away on Saturday, February 25th. Thomas was a

native of East Hampton, NY and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a memorial service and celebration of life

on Friday, March 24th at Covenant Church Houma at 11AM at 4863 West Park Ave. Houma, LA.

Thomas is survived by his loving family; his wife of 22 years celebrated on February

14th, Eloise Brown Collins; his children, Dawn Collins, Deirdre Collins and Adaylia

Collins; step-children, Aldayne McCleary and wife Nitisha and Allana Stone; siblings,

Michael Collins (Janice) and Stephen Collins (Patricia) ; grandchild, Beatrice Hobbs;

nephews, Brendan Collins (wife and children) and Thomas Collins III; cousins, Margery

Courtney (John and son Tim Taylor) and Tim Miller (Diane and children); grandchild,

Beatrice Hobbs.

Thomas is preceded in passing by his parents, Thomas and Anne Collins; grandparents,

Gilbert E. Miller and Nina M. Federico.

Tom loved to be on the water where he worked since he was 16 years old. He shared

many stories of his adventures while fishing, shrimping and driving ships. He enjoyed

history and his family very much. Tom lived his life to the fullest with no worries. He was

a member of First Baptist Church Houma (now known as Covenant Church) for 20 years.

Following retirement from Oceaneering Intl., Tom spent several months a year at his

second home in Jamaica.

Tom was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Collins.