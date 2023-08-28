Thomas Marvin Freeman Jr., 70, of Houma, passed away on August 21, 2023.

He is survived by his son, T.J. Freeman; daughter, Velvet Duplechin; grandchildren, Madison Duplechin and Mackenzie Duplechin; sister, Jacueline Freeman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Marvin Freeman Sr. and Marian Dupre Freeman.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.