Thomas Michael Donovan, 86, a native of Houston, TX, and longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine Donovan; son, James Donovan and wife Jennifer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Calvin and husband David.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eloise Donovan; and daughter, Deirdre Donovan.

Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, fishing, gardening, playing cards, reading, and especially dancing with his wife. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to a charity of choice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas Donovan.