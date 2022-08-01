Thomasa Williams, Jr.

March 31, 1945 ~ July 30, 2022

Rev. Thomas Williams, Jr., 77, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 8:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial at New St. Paul Cemetery.

Memories of Rev. Williams will forever remain in heart of his wife, Wanda Gray Williams. Son, Michael Williams and daughters, Danah Williams and Kendra Jefferson (John), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Rev. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Williams, Sr., and Mary Harvey Hamilton.