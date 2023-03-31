Tien H. Nguyen, 60, a native Phanthiet, Vietnam, of and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until mass at 6:00 p.m. at Le Nu Vuong Rat Thanh Man Coi Catholic Church. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. at Le Nu Vuong Rat Thanh Man Coi Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Tien is survived by his wife, Chau Nguyen; and mother, Hong Thi Doan. He is preceded in death by his father, La Huu Nguyen.

Tien was a loving husband and son. He was a hard working man and dedicated to taking care of his wife. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tien H. Nguyen.