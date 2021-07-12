Tiffany Bergeron

May 16, 1989 – July 10, 2021

Tiffany Rochelle Bergeron, 32, passed away on Saturday morning, July10, 2021. Tiffany was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Tiffany on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 10:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Ministry services will begin at 1:00pm.

Tiffany was the loving mother of three sons, Nicholas Ellender, Benjamin and Gabriel Bergeron. She is also survived by her mother, Trina Saucier and husband Michael; father, Jimmie Ellender and wife Susie; step-father, Gregory Doiron Jr. and wife Dawn; her ex-husband, Lance Bergeron; sisters, Tonja Ellender and companion, Jude Bonvillain, Emily Doiron and companion Jacoby Verdin; nieces, Gracie Billiot, Zoeie Verdin, Isabelle Bonvillain; nephew, Owen Verdin; grandparents, John and Caroline Trosclair, Gregory and Trudy Doiron Sr., Nick and Eunice Cangelosi; nanny Donya Bourgeois and paran, Jason Guy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tiffany is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ralph and Daisy Ellender Sr., and maternal grandfather, Percy Martin Sr.

Tiffany had love and passion for art. She loved teaching the kids arts and crafts as well as playing any kind of games or board games. She had a love of many kinds of music and cooking and also loved to go fishing and crabbing with family and friends.

Tiffany will be missed by so many who loved her unconditionally.

