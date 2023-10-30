Timmy John Authement Sr., 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 10:00 am until the Memorial Mass at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Alice Duplantis Authement; son, Timmy Authement, Jr. and wife Celeste Roberts; siblings, Myra A. Landry (godmother), twin brother Tommy A. Authement and wife Annette Ledet Authement, and Magnel “Tony” Authement and wife Virginia Eschete Authement; father-in-law, Carol J. Duplantis; sisters-in-law, Christine D. Charpentier and husband Brian and Mary D. Cedotal; godchild, Louis Authement; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Magnel Joseph “T-Mag” Authement and Bella Marie Pellegrin Authement; paternal grandparents, Louis and Emelda Bergeron Authement; maternal grandparents, Usy and Linda Theriot Pellegrin; mother-in-law, Mary Ann B. Duplantis; sister-in-law, Donna Duplantis; brothers-in-law, Lester Landry and Jeff Cedotal.

Timmy, Sr. will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and a dear friend. He was a 1979 graduate of South Terrebonne High School, where he was an inaugural member of the Gators’ tennis team. Timmy, Sr. then attended Nicholls State University on the 7-7 Petroleum Engineering program, and worked for Texaco for over 11 years. He was a kidney transplant survivor for 19 years. He was also a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Timmy, Sr. enjoyed listening to music, playing tennis, watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, and loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Ochsner Medical Center for all the great care he received over the years, Amedisys Home Health Care for the past five years, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin in Timmy, Sr.’s honor and memory, or to the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.