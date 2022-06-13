Timothy Bingham

December 24, 1963 – June 8, 2022

Timothy Ray Bingham, age 58, passed away Wednesday June 8, 2022. He was a native of Kentucky and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Tim is survived by his lifelong friend and caregiver of 29 years James Anthony Falgout “Chamie”, and his beloved fur babies.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Leverne Bingham and Wanda Joyce Evets; brothers, Andrew Albritten, and Richard Bingham.

Tim enjoyed spending time with his friends and fishing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his friends, family and fur babies. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.