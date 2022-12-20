Timothy George Prejean

Timothy “Pig” George Prejean, 72, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at 3:45 am. Born December 8, 1950, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Thibodaux First Assembly Church. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Prejean; children, Dodie DeRoche (Bobby), Shonda Prejean, Blake Prejean (Nicole); grandchildren, A.J. Toups, Alexis Davis (Satchel), Tyler Moore, Dillon DeRoche, Chance DeRoche, Blaize DeRoche, Pixie Prejean, Maddox Prejean; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Darlene (Ralph) Caldarera, Mark (Julie) Prejean, Marlene (Richard) Bourgeois, Ricky (Joan) Prejean, and Matt (Jenny) Prejean and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Delton Lloyd Prejean and Elizabeth “Betty” Prejean; brother, Delton “Sonny” Prejean, Jr.

Pig retired from the Thibodaux City Parks and Recreation Department as the Park Supervisor. He was a boxing coach at Takerz Boxing Gym. He was an active church member for over 40 years at TFA church, a volunteer minister at the Thibodaux Juvenile Justice Center and helped many people find Jesus. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to TFA Church.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.