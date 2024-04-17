Timothy James Boudreaux, 59, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Boudreaux; children, Brad Boudreaux (Jessica), Nicholas Boudreaux (Sandy), Tiffany Neal (Steve); step-children, Roxanne Verdin (Sidney), Tiffani Plaisance (Keith), Ronnie Pellegrin (Chynna); brothers, Mark and Joey Maddox; sisters, Carol Sulak, Cindy Prosperie, and Sharon Wilson; grandchildren, Kaiden, Timothy, Trinity, Bronson, Raynie, Kailee, Skyler, Ava, Trent, Drake, Karli, Kole, Kolten, Blain, and Zander; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis P. Boudreaux Sr. and Sadie Hello Maddox; brothers, Curtis Jr. and Byron Boudreaux.

A service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma – Bayou Blue towards service costs. Please call 985-851-6540, option 1 to donate during normal business hours.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.