Timothy James Boudreaux

Mae Duplantis Theriot Ledet
April 17, 2024
Ronald Brady “Mimmie” Jett
April 17, 2024
Mae Duplantis Theriot Ledet
April 17, 2024
Ronald Brady “Mimmie” Jett
April 17, 2024

Timothy James Boudreaux, 59, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024.


He is survived by his wife, Carla Boudreaux; children, Brad Boudreaux (Jessica), Nicholas Boudreaux (Sandy), Tiffany Neal (Steve); step-children, Roxanne Verdin (Sidney), Tiffani Plaisance (Keith), Ronnie Pellegrin (Chynna); brothers, Mark and Joey Maddox; sisters, Carol Sulak, Cindy Prosperie, and Sharon Wilson; grandchildren, Kaiden, Timothy, Trinity, Bronson, Raynie, Kailee, Skyler, Ava, Trent, Drake, Karli, Kole, Kolten, Blain, and Zander; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis P. Boudreaux Sr. and Sadie Hello Maddox; brothers, Curtis Jr. and Byron Boudreaux.

A service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma – Bayou Blue towards service costs. Please call 985-851-6540, option 1 to donate during normal business hours.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 17, 2024

Ronald Brady “Mimmie” Jett

Read more