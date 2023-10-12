Timothy James Cunningham

We are sad to announce the death of Timothy “Timmy” James Cunningham. Timmy passed at his home after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with the Funeral Service at 7:00 pm.

Timmy was born on August 24, 1958 in Houma, Louisiana where he remained a lifelong resident. Timmy was a loving husband and father, son, brother and uncle. He worked hard as a valve mechanic for over 40 years. Timmy loved to spend his free time fishing, camping, playing with grandchildren as well as with family and friends. Timmy was a super fan of all sports but a very passionate Saints and LSU fan through and through! He was very wise and gave the best advice!

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Picou Cunningham, of Chauvin; son, Christopher Cunningham and wife Kayla Cunningham of Thibodaux; son, Anthony Cunningham of Houma; seven grandchildren; Jayce, Lilyia, Josabella, Chrisella and Sebastian Cunningham; step grandchildren, Zoe and Kristie Labit; sister, Loretta Cunningham Hill, of Baytown, Texas. Bonus family includes: mom, Carolyn LaField; sister, Wendy Alexander and husband Scott Alexander; sister, Kimberly LaField; brother, Gerald LaField II and wife Crystal LaField all of Jonesboro, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Joseph, Sr. and mother, Catherine Rose Samanie; paternal grandparents, Lena Cunningham Portier and Clifford “Buck” Portier; maternal grandparents, Effie and Russel Williams; bonus dad, Gerald LaField I; brothers, Roy Cunningham, Jr., Mark Cunningham, Barry Cunningham; bonus brother, Joshua LaField; sister, Linda Domangue.

Timmy will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family wants to thank everyone for all the prayers, phone calls, visits, and messages.

Rest in peace Timmy we love you very much.

