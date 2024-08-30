Timothy “Timmy” Jude Dupre, 63, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Bourg, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

He is survived by his companion, Angela Rodrigue; two sons, Nicholas Dupre and wife Becky and Ricky Dupre and wife Suni; grandchildren, Alyssa Whitney, Josie Dupre, Dradyn Dupre, Isabella Dupre, and Aubrey Dupre; great-grandchild, Lenny Bourg; parents, Wilsey Dupre, Jr. and Betty Ann Dupre; brother, Clinton Dupre and wife Jackie; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilsey Dupre, Sr. and Flossie Dupre; maternal grandparents, Wilbert LeBouef, Sr. and Beatrice LeBouef; and his canine companion, Baby Girl.

You will be loved forever. You may be gone but you will definitely not be forgotten. The countless memories that you gave us will hold in our hearts forever. The skills you taught from turning wrenches, to carpentry skills, to electrical skills have taught us to grow into the men we are today. You taught us to put our minds to goals and that we can achieve it. There won’t be a day that you won’t be on our minds. What we wouldn’t give for one last call for you to tell us one more joke to brighten the day. You never failed to put a smile on our faces. You will be missed, but we know you will be watching down on us and guiding us.

To all of our family and close friends, he loved everyone and spoke incredibly highly of you all. We have decided to get him cremated and there will be no services held due to his wishes. His death will be celebrated through each and every one of us.