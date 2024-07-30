Timothy Wayne Caudill, 63, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 22, 2024.

Services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Caudill; grandchildren, Dalyla and Dawson Boudreaux; sister, Patricia “Patty” Caudill; Godchildren, Joe Caudill and Ashlynn Musso; numerous nieces and nephews; Godfather, Wayne Bourg; and Godmother, Linda Crochet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Carolyn Bourg Caudill; siblings, Jerri Caudill Allemand, and Mary Beth “Becky” Caudill; nephew, Michael Vicknair; niece, Tricia Vicknair, and great-great-nephew, Zaiden Alexander Musso.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to help the family with funeral expenses. You may visit www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com and visit Timothy’s tribute page to contribute or contact the funeral home directly if needed.