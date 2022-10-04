October 29, 1973 – September 23, 2022

Tina Ann Billiot, 48, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Tina was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA from 9:00am until 11:00am with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10:30am. Burial will follow services in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Tina is survived by her loving family; her parents, Joseph Anthony Billiot and Veronica Ann Carlos Billiot; fiance’ Wayland May; children, Reeno Bergeron, Mercedes Billiot; grandchildren, Joseph Bergeron, Anthony Bergeron, Neveah’kay Rel, and Hazel Billiot; siblings, Felicia Billiot, Tommy Billiot, and Tod Billiot.

Tina is preceded in death by her grandparents, and her best friend, Polly Guidry.

Tina enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and craftwork making bows, taking pictures.

Tina will never be forgotten and always and forever loved by her family and friends.

