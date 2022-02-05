December 7, 1959 – February 2, 2022

Tina Galjour Reed, 62, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Kirkland Reed; daughters, Atica Bradberry (Joel) and Adele Reed; grandchildren, Marlana Bradberry (Tyler Neill) and Joel Bradberry, Jr.; great grandson, Maddox Neill; brothers, John Galjour, Drake Galjour (Jackie) and Wade Galjour (Mitzie) and sisters, Dolci Fillinich, Melinda Galjour and Trish Galjour.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Galjour Sr.; mother, Mary Vizier Cheramie; step mother, Brenda Galjour and brothers, Taylor Galjour and Chris Galjour.

Tina enjoyed going to the casino. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.