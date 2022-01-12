Tina Marie Dalfrey

November 2, 1959 – January 3, 2022



Tina Marie Dalfrey, 62, a native of Port Arthur, TX, and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on January 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. The Religious Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Cemetery – Cut Off.

She is survived by her daughter; Wendy Winchester, Son-in- law Leon Winchesters, grandson Tyler Winchster, and loving spouse Thomas Cheramie, sister; Rena Long and her 2 God children, Misty Dalfrey and Naomie Bertrand, two daughters’ that she treated like her own. Sarona Peyton and Anisha Adams.



She was preceded in death by mother, Janie Santiny; father, Floyd Dalfrey; sister, Sherry Ellison; brother, Troy Dalfrey.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

