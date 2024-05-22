Tina Parfait Duthu, 57, a native of Dulac, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on May 19, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim Duthu; children, Timothy Billiot, Tilman Duthu (Erica), Trevor Duthu, and Taylor Fabre (Dillon); grandchildren, Tristan and Trayce Billiot, Camberly and Calister Duthu, Delaney and Daveigh Fabre and Ray’lyn Naquin; parents, Leroy and Letha Ann Parfait; siblings, Paul Leroy Parfait, Jr. (Lenore), David Parfait, Mark Parfait (Crystal), Ronn Parfait (Jill), Denita Robling (Tim), Justin Parfait (Jessica); best friends, Stephanie Francis (Nolan) and Sarah Russell (Harold)

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Octave Ozema Parfait, Sr. and Marie Libby Parfait, and Walter D. Hubbard and Letha Belle Horton; grandmother, Velma Cooper; great-grandparents, David and Vivian Billiot; and uncles, Wallace Hubbard and Elvin Baldwin, Sr.

Tina was a servant of God. She never met a stranger and would feed and clothe the homeless. Her passion was PEOPLE. She loved unconditionally just as Jesus did.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and family for the love and support during this difficult time. Also thank you to the nurses on the 8th Floor of Oschner Main Campus, Bayou Holistic’s, and New Hope Unlimited for their wonderful care.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

