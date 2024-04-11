Toby Michael Battaglia, 46, died Saturday, April 6, 2024. Born February 17, 1978, he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Lambdin Battaglia; children, Cade, Gianna and Emma Lambdin Battaglia; parents, Michael and Gwen LeBlanc Battaglia; brother, Blake Battaglia (Ashley); nephew, Gabriel Battaglia; niece, Cecilia Battaglia, several loving aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his loving companion, his dog, Moose.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Verdie and Calvin “Ellis” LeBlanc, Marie and Anthony Battaglia; and one uncle.

He loved working on his jeep, building things, his job and work family, fishing and above all else spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank all of their special family and friends especially, Maria and Bubbie LeBlanc, for their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to the Lafourche Animal Society, Inc. via their mailing address: P.O. Box 5572 – Thibodaux, LA 70302, venmo: @Lafourche-animals, or paypal: lafourcheanimals@gmail.com.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.