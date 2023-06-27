Todd Michael Freeman, 59, a native of Montegut, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, after a short illness.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut from 9:00 am until the Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his siblings, Laddie Freeman (Karol), Larke Cenac (Kenneth), Wendy Black (Chuck), Christy Talbot (Toby), and Lori Freeman; special aunt, Delores Waguespack (Dale); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Josiah Michael Freeman; parents, Earl F. Freeman and Mazie Pitre Freeman; brother, Donnie Mark Freeman; and grandparents, Allen J. and Iola Blanchard Pitre, Abbie and Annis Bergeron Freeman.

Todd will forever be remembered as a kind and big-hearted gentle soul. Todd’s greatest joy in life was his dog, Fluffy, and his passion was his Harley. Todd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his son, Josiah.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.