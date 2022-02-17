Todd “Streak” Michael Hohensee, 59, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Services are pending.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Badeaux Hohensee; daughter, Alexa Hohensee; grandchildren, Gaige LeBoeuf, Kassidy Rimkus and Kennedy Talbot; brothers, Neal Hohensee and Don Hohensee and sister, Jill Folse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Laura Hohensee.

Todd was a Rodeo and Bull Rider; a truck driver and he worked for the Terrebonne Parish Police Department.

To know him was to love him. He had a big heart.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.