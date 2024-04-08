Tom Wilson Dempster, 58, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Born July 31, 1965 he was a native and resident of Kraemer, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Cornella Dempster; children, Angelica Pecor (Jimmy), Tanily Becnel (Kevin), Kendra Kraemer (Keneth); grandchildren, Jerry, Shyla, Jayden, Amya, Caroline, Eli, Kennedy, Felix, and one on the way, Brixton. He is also survived by his living companion, his dog, Bonnie-O Dempster.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Dempster and Florence Usea Dempster; grandchild, Braelee; brothers, Lynn, Bruce, Horace and Paul Dempster.

Tom was a great man and a dedicated member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office working as a crossing guard for many years. He had an unconditional love for his family. To know him was to love him, he will be truly missed.

The family would like to thank Miranda, Mariah and Misty Truxillo for his gift of life.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.