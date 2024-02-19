On Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:14 AM, Tony John Mire, 52, was called to join his Savior. Born June 9, 1971 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM at the church.

Tony is survived by his wife of 29 years, Belinda Cato Mire, whom he loved deeply; his children, Callaway Mire (Shelbi) and Caroline Mire; his parents, Donald and Janus Mire, siblings Jeremy Mire (Judy), Avie Fontenot, Simeon Mire, and Bridget Mire, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tony is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rodney Joseph Mire and Enid Thibodaux Mire; maternal grandparents, Calvin Joseph Gaubert and Ethel Bergeron Gaubert.

As many of you may know, Tony was nothing less than passionate. The mark he left on this world will never be forgotten. His love for motorcycles and cars, old and fast, could not be denied. He couldn’t wait to show off his Camaro to anyone that would come around, whether they’d seen it or not. ALL of the guns and knives that he has collected over the years may have been scary for most, but don’t worry, he was prepared for the apocalypse. He was passionate about his famous Christmas light show, which made him light up just as bright as the lights lit up his yard. Tony was such a hard working man and his talent will never go unnoticed. His intelligence and curiosity allowed him to face any and every challenge with open arms. If he didn’t have an answer, he would make it his mission to find it. Whether it was working on his bike, car, or knocking down the walls to make more room for more cars (haha), you could always find him busy in his shop. I’m sure most people would describe him as a genius, a legend, or even superman. Most people couldn’t ever understand his brain. Even with the love he had for his work and his hobbies, his family always came first. His world was his family and he was so proud of his children. “The way he would light up when his wife walked into the room,” as Chuck would say. His family and friends did not go a day without feeling the love from him. He loved bigger and better than anyone because that’s just who he was. He was so proud of his life, accomplishments, friends, and most of all his family.

A heartfelt thanks to Karl Senner for all of their gracious help during this terrible tragedy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cajun Crew for St. Jude, 114 Citrus Ct. Thibodaux, LA 70301.

