Tori Lynn Darda

Tori Lyn Darda, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend the service for Tori on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home, starting at 9 am until service time at 11am.

Tori is survived by her loving parents, Tammy and Jeremy Darda; son, Daesyn Darda; sisters, Meagan Alexie and Summer Darda; brother, Jeremy Darda, Jr.; grandparents, Trudy and Herb Darda; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, amd cousins.

Tori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Geraldine and Edward Alexie, Pearl and Thomas Perrin Jr., Dorthy and Emile Darda Jr., and Gertrude Alcantar; and uncle, Corey Perrin.

Tori was a child of God, who loved spreading the word to her family and friends. At the age of five Tori started playing softball and immediately she drew a passion to it. She played until the age of 16, starting from T-ball, making it all the way to All-Star teams, travel teams and many more softball leagues. Since she was able to walk, she also had a love for the outdoors from picking flowers, playing pranks on her siblings, and playing with the many many friends that she had. She also had a love for for the water. She spent much of her time in the swimming pool, taking boat trips, swimming in the bayou lol, and most of all going shrimping like her parents and many grandparents. Most of all she loved her son Daesyn!

