Tracey Hymel

October 20, 1968 – July 10, 2021

Tracey Lynn Hymel, 52, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

A visitation in her memory will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA.

She is survived by domestic partner (girlfriend), Carrie Ann Kiger; sisters, Aliska Michelle Hymel (Ricky Perera), Elizabeth Rivere (Garrett); grandchildren, Luke Southern, Kenady “Punk” Southern; numerous nieces and nephews; one great niece and two great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael Hymel and Dorothy Massey Hymel; stepfather, Howard Parfait.

To know Tracey was to love her. She was very helpful and generous to others and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

