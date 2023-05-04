Tracy Patrick LeBlanc, Sr, 80, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Tracy is survived by his wife, Claudia Gray LeBlanc; his son, Tracy Leblanc, Jr. (Rosario); his grandchildren, Spencer LeBlanc, Nolan LeBlanc, Alexandra LeBlanc; his step-children, Claude Bosworth and Geri Stukel; his step-grandchildren, Cameron Stukel, Caitlen Stukel, Cooper Stukel, William Bosworth, and Olivia Bosworth; his brothers, Derel LeBlanc and Arthur LeBlanc Jr.; his sister, Cynthia Duplantis.

Tracy was preceded in death by his daughter, Loren LeBlanc; his wife, Mercedes Scott LeBlanc; his parents, Arthur LeBlanc Sr. and Hilda Giroir LeBlanc.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Tracy on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Tracy was a lovely grandpa to Alexa, his little girl, and Spencer, Nolan, Cameron, Caitlen, Cooper, William and Olivia, whom he was so proud of. He was a man of honor and gentleman. Tracy was a good husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. May he rest in peace with his parents, his wife, and with God.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Bird Perkins and Terrebonne General for their care and compassion and all the family and friends who assisted with caring for Mr. Tracy.