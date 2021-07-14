Tracy Wisehart-Plaisance, 50, a native of LaGrange, Missouri, and resident of Cut Off, Louisiana gained her angel wings on Friday July 9, 2021 with her loving family at her side.

Her celebration of life will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm with cremation to follow.

Tracy is survived by her husband; Toby J. Plaisance, children; Tyke James Plaisance, Tylen Joseph (Miranda) Plaisance, Terah Reagan Plaisance, and Tia Renee (Warren) Plaisance, grandchildren; Maribelle Gonzalez, Sloan Autin and Wyatt Plaisance, mother-in-law; Marion Touro, brothers; Glenn “Doug” Wisehart, and Scott Wisehart.

Tracy was preceded in death by her father; James “Richie” Wisehart.

Tracy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with an unbelievable passion for art, Tracy spent her time pursuing her love for traveling, hunting, and fishing.

In Lieu of Flowers donations are preferred to the Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge located at 2609 River Road, New Orleans, Louisiana 70121