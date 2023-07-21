Travis John Acosta, 41, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his siblings, Phyllis Poiencot (Guy), Russell Acosta, Lacy Acosta, Sr. (Patrina), Thomas Acosta, Perry Acosta, and Crystal Landry (Kyle); nieces and nephews, Brad, Lauren, Lacy, Jr., Kacy, Chance, Shelbie, Blaine, Paityn, and Kaitlyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Acosta, Sr. and Hazel Ann Acosta; brothers, Raymond Acosta, Jr. and Byron Acosta.

