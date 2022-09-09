June 10, 1982 – September 1, 2022

Travis Joseph Breaux, 40, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Erickson Breaux; son, Zaydon Breaux; daughters, Julia Claire Breaux Brien and spouse Chris Brien, and Daja’ Ray Breaux; grandson, Miles Anthony Brien; parents, Lance and Peggy Breaux; grandmother, Wilma LeBoeuf; sister, Gloria “Glo” Breaux; aunts, Debra Breaux Walling, Jennifer Lindsey, Nancy LeBoeuf, Shirley LeBoeuf, Tina LeBoeuf and Gwen Breaux; uncles, Perry Breaux, Glenn LeBoeuf, Nolon LeBoeuf, Sr., Mark Lindsey Sr. and LeeRoy LeBoeuf, Jr.; niece, Jazmin Pitre; nephews, Chad Hebert, Anthony Breaux, and Kyler Breaux; and many extended family members and friends that Travis dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his uncles, Paran, Eric Breaux, Kent Breaux, and Guy Breaux; aunt, Mary Beth Breaux; and grandparents, Clayton J. and Josephine Breaux, and LeeRoy LeBoeuf, Sr.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray, Louisiana beginning at 3:00 pm with the Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 pm.