Tray Anthony Winslow, 29, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360.

He is survived by his father, Edward James Williams and mother, Gwendolyn Marie Winslow (Nathan Volter). Brothers, Terrence Winslow, Sr., Edward Winslow, Adrian Winslow and Montel Winslow. Sisters, Gladys Breaux, Niayonda Winslow and Rasheka Winslow.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leon and Deon Oneal Winslow and grandparents, Gladys Gren Casey and Thomas Boykins, Mildred and Sidney Williams, Sr. Uncles, Willie Boykins and Fredrick Miles.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Tray Anthony Winslow, please visit our Tree Store.