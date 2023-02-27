Trenace Marguerite Songe, aged 68, a native and resident of Houma passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday February 24,2023 at 11:53 AM.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday March 1,2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Trenace is survived by her loving children Cammie (Richard) Voisin, Vironica (Josh) Tivet, Amanda (Blake J.) Luke, Jeffery Suire and companion Kaitlin Clifton, Jonathan Suire, Jarrod and companion Ashley Pontiff. Brother Allen Songe, Jr. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and a host of many special friends

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Allen Sr. and Alreda Gautreaux Songe and sister, Doneva Albarado.

Trenace was a Special Education Teacher in the Terrebonne Parish School System for many years. She enjoyed interacting with children and teaching them learning techniques, which brought her much joy. Her love for the Lord was tremendous was a devout Catholic. She loved cooking and baking with her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and having pedro family night.

A warm and heartfelt thanks to Fr. Cody, Fr. Van, Fr. Joey and Hope Hospice for being there when the family needed them.

Chauvin Funeral Home is Honored to serve the Songe family.