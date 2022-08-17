October 21, 1990 – July 9, 2022

Trent Posey, 31, resident of Houma and native of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on July 9, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Lee and Brylee Posey; parents, Monique and Warren Henry; and siblings, Trevor Henry, Meagan Billiot, Kaeli Dupre, Hailey Henry and Mady Henry.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, McKenzie Posey and his aunt, Paige Pierron.

Trent was a loving son, father and brother. He loved big, always telling everyone during each phone call or by his big hugs. He loved to fish, hydroslide, crab and hunt. He will be missed by all, mostly that contagious laugh he had. “If love could have saved you Son, you would have lived forever.”

A private service was held on July 26, 2022 where he was laid to rest with his daughter at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2. A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date.