Trevor Paul Verdin

May 10, 2022
May 11, 2022

August 9, 1984 – May 4, 2022

Trevor Paul Verdin, 37, born on August 9, 1984, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Lafourche Parish, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.



He is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn Verdin; mother, Janel Verdin; father, Evans Verdin, Jr. and wife, Lynette; two brothers, Bradley Verdin and wife Tamala, Bronson Verdin and wife Kayla; girlfriend, Jordan Burson; seven aunts, Pearl Rogers, Marie Verdin, Jane Verdin, Elma Billiot, Thelma Viguerie, Darlene Billiot; uncles, Elzie Verdin, Lester Verdin and wife Deborah (Trevor’s Nanny); nephew, Ethan Verdin; Parran, Raymond; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Philonese and Thaddeus Jabert; paternal grandparents, Jeanne and Evence Verdin, Sr.; uncles, LJ Verdin and Jerry Jabert; and aunts, Elta Verdin, Joyce Price, and Lydia Williams.

