Trey Billiot

August 30, 1993 – July 11, 2022

Trey Wesley Billiot, 28, of Houma, passed away on July 11, 2022.

A memorial will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his Mother, Callie R. Billiot; Stepfather, Charles Brunet; Brothers, Pete Billiot, Christopher Yeager, Clay and Derrick Brunet; Sisters, Allie and Joyce Billiot, Aliyah Brunet; Grandmother, JoAllie C. Voiron and Grandfather, Micheal Fogg.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Calvin P. Billiot, Jr.; Brother, Christian M. Phipps.