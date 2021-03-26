February 6, 2013 ~ March 22, 2021

Treyce Nicole Bryant, 8, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 9:19 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, 434 Naquin Street in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Trey Bryant and Candice Spot; paternal grandparents, Yvain Bryant and Michael Lewis maternal grandparents, Andrew and Darlene Spot; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was a student at Lisa Park Elementary School.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.