Tristin Dugas

February 11, 1998 – August 13, 2022

Tristin John Dugas, native of Houma, La and resident of Odessa, Tx, passed away Saturday August 13, 2022. He was 24 years old.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Tristin is survived by his daughter, Natalie Grace Dugas; mother, Janet Wickersham; father, Keith Dugas; siblings, Joshua Wickersham, Keith Dugas II, Jessie Wickersham, Summer O’Brien; grandfather, Gerald Marcel, Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tristin is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Marcel; paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Heard; paternal grandfather, Gene Dugas; uncle, Gerald “Bozo” Marcel, Jr.

Tristin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He found peace in playing the guitar and being outdoors. Tristin was a loyal friend and a hard worker. He had a quick wit, heart of gold, and loved making people laugh.