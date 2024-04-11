Troy Anthony “Goober” Bonvillain, 46, a native and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 7, 2024, after his courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until his Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jenny Duhe’ Bonvillain; daughter, Marissa Bonvillain; brothers, Danny, Clarence Jr., and Barry Bonvillain; sister, Patricia Dupre; thirteen nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his fur baby, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence “Rosebud” Bonvillain Sr. and Mable Sampay Bonvillain; brother, David “Roach” Bonvillain; and niece, Dawn Dupre.

Troy will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and dear friend. His biggest blessing in life was his daughter, Marissa, and was over the moon proud of her getting accepted to Nicholls State University this year. Troy was an employee of T-Baker Smith for over 16 years. He loved fishing, golf, and his 4-Wheeler. He also loved volunteering his time and cooking skills for many local charity events. Troy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.