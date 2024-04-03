Troy T. Rhodes, Sr., 63, a native of Houma and a resident of Montegut, gained his wings on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Wendy Rhodes; children, Troy “T.J.” Rhodes, Jr., Summer Dardar (Cecil Beasley), Krystal Hebert (Spencer), and Blane Positerry; grandchildren, Raine’ Dardar, Jaxx Dardar, Mazy Rhodes, Jay Rhodes, Hannah Hebert, Savannah Hebert, Aliza Marcel, and Sebastian Positerry; brother, Kent Rhodes (Karen) and their children, Ryan, Joshua, Jacob, and Rachel Rhodes, and sister, Stacie Hebert (Chuck) and her children, Jude Hebert (Jennifer), Jared Triche (Nikki), and Hayden Triche (Sarah); and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Rhodes and Janet Gros Zeringue; paternal grandmother, Libby Rhodes “Cool Cat” Benoit; and paternal uncle, Douglas “Douggie” Authement; and niece, Kamber Triche; and many extended family members.

Troy, Sr. will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will also be remembered for his gentle soul, his amazing work ethics, and being the life of the party. He never met a stranger, and would give the shirt off his back to those who needed it. Troy, Sr. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he’s at peace.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

