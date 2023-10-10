In Loving Memory of Troy Toups, Jr.

Born on May 25, 1998, in Houma, Louisiana, Troy Toups, Jr. peacefully passed away on October 8, 2023, at the age of 25. Troy was a beloved son, cherished sibling, amazing uncle, and a dear friend to all who knew him.

A private memorial will be held by the family. His remains will find their eternal rest, a gentle reminder of his quiet strength and his everlasting presence in our lives.

Troy is survived by his father, Troy Toups, Sr.; Mother, Samantha Brunet; brothers, Austin Bonvillian, Johnny Naquin; sisters, Heather Toups, Jasmine Toups; Elizabeth Page; grandparents, Darlene Samanie; Dorita Rivet; Evans Toups, Sr.; Leroy Naquin, Sr.; numerous aunts and uncles.; And numerous nieces and godchildren.

Troy is preceded in death by his birth mother, Dorita Ann Naquin; Uncles, Robb Martinez, Sr., Herman Celestine; and cousin, Kylie Toups Guillory.

Troy’s life was marked by simplicity and joy. Despite facing physical challenges, he found solace and contentment in the simple pleasures of life. Troy possessed a gentle spirit and a quiet demeanor that endeared him to everyone he encountered. He had an indomitable love for his father, Troy Toups, Sr., with whom he shared countless cherished memories.

Throughout his life, Troy found joy in diverse hobbies. He delighted in the tranquility of fishing, where he could immerse himself in the serene beauty of nature. Drawing allowed Troy to express his inner thoughts and feelings, giving wings to his artistry. In the kitchen, he found pleasure in experimenting with flavors and creating delicious dishes that brought warmth and happiness to his loved ones. Troy’s greatest joy, however, was spending quality time with his dear family, who provided him with unwavering love and support.

Troy’s life will forever be remembered as a testament to resilience, determination, and the strength of human spirit. Though Troy’s journey on this Earth has come to an end, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him dearly.

As we bid farewell to Troy Toups, Jr., let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and celebrate the legacy of love and resilience he leaves behind. May his soul find eternal peace, and may we find solace in the memories we shared with him.