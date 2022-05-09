Ulysse Joseph Morvant, Jr.

May 6, 1944 – May 5, 2022

Ulysse “Poochie” Morvant, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine (Blaine) Morvant Russell; brother, Danny Morvant; sisters, Mary Jane Talbot, Barbara Bolotte, Liz (Steve) Domange, Kathy Haddad and Jolene (Perry) Knight; grandchildren, Tate Russell and Natalie Russell; companion for 11 years, Loretta Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Maronge Morvant; parents, Ulysse Morvant and Mae Olivia Chiasson Morvant; sister, Mary Ann Barrilleaux.

Poochie had a zest for life. He had a big personality but an even bigger heart. Poochie worked for National Beverage for close to 30 years. He then went on to work for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office for his dear friend, Cam Morvant. His jobs allowed him to travel Lafourche Parish. Poochie loved nothing more than meeting new people and making new friends. To know him was to love him! He will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank Dr. Omer Khokhar, Jackie Jones, Candy Ricouard, Dr. Francis Robichaux, Candace Bruehl, Demetria Triggs and the entire staff of Thibodaux Home Health, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Patti Voss and a special thanks to Suzette Thibodeaux Pickering.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to, Lafourche Arc, 100 West Main Street, Thibodaux, LA, 70301, or in the donation box set up on the day of the visitation at the church.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.