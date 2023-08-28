Una Landry Rodrigue, 93, died Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Born July 25, 1930 she was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Daniel Rodrigue, Jr. (Trudy), Peter Rodrigue (Sharon), Paul Rodrigue (Velma), Linus Rodrigue (Tina), and Dedric Rodrigue; daughters, Deborah Falgoust, Violet Rome (Nathan), Edith Schexnayder (Richard); 26 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother, Leo Landry; daughter in law, Gayle Richard Rodrigue; She is also survived be her special friends, Roland Lemoine and Percy Champagne.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Rodrigue, Sr.; son, Kevin Rodrigue; parents, Wilson Landry, Sr. and Viola Legendre Landry; grandchild, Danny Rodrigue; great grandchildren, Lain Landry, Beau Rodrigue; brothers, Jaedee Landry, Wilson Landry, Jr., Erie Landry, Valey Landry; sister, Rena Rodrigue; daughter in law, Rhonda Rodrigue; sons in law, Freddy Falgoust, Jr., Eugene Rome.

Una was a member of the 6th Ward Senior Center and a past member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Choir. She volunteered at various nursing homes throughout Thibodaux spreading her love of music to all the residents.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Thibodaux Healthcare Center, H.L. Haydel Memorial Hospice and Thibodaux Regional Heath Systems for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Una Landry Rodrigue, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.