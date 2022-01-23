January 9, 1998 – January 18, 2022

Valen Billiot, 24, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

She is survived by her sisters, Cammie Hebert, Cayla LeBlanc, and Allie Lirette; brother, Colby Lirette; step-father, Gary Lirette; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Joe Owda; grandparents, Roy Billiot Sr. and Beulah Billiot; and aunt, Sandra Billiot.

Valen’s family requests donations be made toward her funeral services by visiting her obituary at www.samartfuneralhome.com and clicking Tribute Fund.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.