Valerie Collins Adams, 71, a native of Gray, LA and a resident of Schriever, LA passed away on September 29, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, 3113 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

Valerie leaves to cherish her memories five children, Ruby Adams, Jason Charles Adams, Michael Adams, Tory Adams and Percy Antoine. Brothers, Ernest Antoine, Alfred (Dianna) Collins, Daniel (Virgena) Antoine, Paul Harris, Joseph Harris and Carl Harris. Sisters, Brenda (Melvin) Barrow, Janis (Carl) McGuin, Carolyn Mackie, Lurie Ward, Yvonne Jackson, Mary Ann Edmond, Janet Price, twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Collins and Ruby “Lulu” Antoine. One son, Alvin Adams and sisters, Audrey Barrow, Linda Thomas and Helen Harris. Brothers, Charles Collins, Chester and Calvin Harris and grandson, Doveonta Smith.

