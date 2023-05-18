Vanessa Ann Ordoyne was born July 21,1961 in Thibodaux, La. As one of seven children Vanessa learned early on how to stand out in a crowd. Her contagious laugh and free spirit caught the attention of anyone near her.

Her loving heart, generosity, and fierce sense of humor made even a stranger feel like a life long friend. Although she had many talents there were two that she was most proud of. The first is carpentry, which she learned from her brothers. What started out as a hobby became her work making her the go- to to many people near and far. Second was her gift of cooking that was taught to her by her momma. Her face would light up if you let her “make you a plate!”, with food so good she would make her own mouth water when she talked about it.

Her happiness came from the family and friends that she loved so much. She made it a priority to be the first one to call to say Happy Birthday and the last one to call at night just to check on you.

It didn’t matter if she was having a few cold ones with her friends at Harvey’s, doing the alligator in a pair of her favorite boots, or sipping her morning coffee, in her PJ’s watching Touched by an Angel with her girls, every moment with her was a memory we are blessed to have.

Vanessa gained her wings on May 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving children and family. She has gone to join her father: Hery Joseph Ordoyne, mother: Judy Mae Ordoyne, brothers: Sonny Ordoyne and Taylor Ordoyne, as well as her son: Alvin (Lil Al) Schexneyder.

She was survived by her loving family: Daughters: Jurie Torres (Scott Torres) and Elaine Gravois (Devin Usey), Granddaughters: Katelyn Loupe (Gage Loupe), Bella Torres, Hannah Gravois, and Hali Gravois, Grandsons: Logan Torres and Parker Gravois, Great grandchildren: Vivian Loupe and Flinn Loupe, Siblings: John Ordoyne, Joe Ordoyne (Edi Ordoyne), Joshua “Duke” Ordoyne (Karen Ordoyne),and Nicole Ordoyne (Rebekah Spruiell), Nieces: Jael Ordoyne, Josie Ordoyne, Sonny Ordoyne, and Jeannie Carroll, Nephews: Jarmen Ordoyne, Jardy Ordoyne, Brandon Ordoyne, Jamie Ordoyne, and Dylan Legendre, as well as countless friends.

She will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.