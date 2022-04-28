July 4, 1958 – April 23, 2022

Vanessa Tanner Leleux, 63, a native of Grand Caillou and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Leleux; brothers, T Charles (Shirley) and Saul Tanner (Melinda); sisters, Iva Lou Dagate (Charles), Sally Verdin (Webb), Bonnie Spigner (Donald), Dorcina Coulon, Belinda Solet (Addie “Popeye”), Belinda Solet (Addie “Popeye”), ; godchildren, Taylor and Tyler Coulon, Kendrick Solet and Needron Bernard; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Leleux; parents, Charles & Valvina Tanner; son, London Estey; brother, Carl Tanner; brother-in-law, Julian Coulon.