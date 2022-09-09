Velma Teresa Duet

July 4, 1938 – September 7, 2022

Velma Fields Duet, 84, a native of Minerva, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed on September 7, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Husband, Jimmie Duet; Two Sons, Kenneth Thibodaux (Georgia), Michael Duet (Stacey); Grandchildren, Erica Trosclair (Adam), Marci Griffin (Rodney), Chance Duet (Victoria), Blake Thibodaux, Amber Duet; Great-Grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Chloe, Graysen, Bentley, Rylee, Oliver, Lillian; Brothers, Harry Fields, Johnny Fields; Sisters, Audrey Rupp and Joyce Traigle.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Mr. and Mrs. Edward Fields; In-Laws, Mr. and Mrs. Sylvain Duet; Son, Robert N. Thibodaux Jr.; Brothers, Edward Fields, Emile Fields; Sisters Marie Thibodaux and Mary Ann Fields.

Velma was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was always there for her family when they needed her, and will be deeply missed by all.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. John Catholic Church.