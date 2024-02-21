Velma “Tina” E. Gold, age 70, a native of Winnfield, La. and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Tina is survived by her son, Billy Burrow; her daughter, Jenny Parker; her step-daughters, Mina Mullins Foster and Susan Oyler; her grandchildren, Justin Crowson, Nathan Parker, Anel Burrow, Sophie Parker, Cale Parker, Amanda Foster, Jacob Mullins, Kalec Cumbie, Audrey Bailey, and tephen Burrow; her brothers, John Files and Charlie Files; her sisters, Lizz Von Segan and Edith Rose; and her beloved service dog, Adele.

Tina was preceded in passing by her husband, William Gold and her brother, Jesse Files.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Tina on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine from 9:00 to 12:00p.m.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tina Gold.