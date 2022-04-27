Velton “Mr. Pete” Noel, 84, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 5:01 pm. Born May 10, 1937 he was a native of Leonville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ruth Julien Noel; children, Mary Smith, Scott, LA, Dallas Noel (Cassandra), Thibodaux, LA, Jeanette Adams (Lloyd), Thibodaux, LA, Lisa Aaron , Washington, LA, Michael Noel, Thibodaux, LA, Jeffrey Noel (Chynea), Atlanta, GA, Carolyn Noel, Houston, TX, Nelson Noel (Regina), Grand Prairie, TX, Latrice Noel, New Iberia, LA; 37 grandchildren; 74 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Irvin Noel, Mary Lou Guilbeaux (Paul), Genevive Ledet, Fannie Lou Jones (Calvin), Pomella Bob; brother in law, Isaac Julien, Sr. (Mary); sister in law, Patricia Noel. He is also survived by his devoted friends, Wayne Gaudet, Bobby Gravois, Melvin Ballard and Farrel Thomas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Landis and Lorita Charles Noel; children, Joseph Anthony Noel and Juanita Noel; great grandchild, Doveonta Smith; siblings, Joseph Shelton Noel, Sr., Morella Julian, Joseph Landis Noel, Jr.

For those who wish to join the services via Zoom –

Topic: Velton “Mr. Pete” Noel Funeral

Time: Apr 30, 2022 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 818 7160 7004

Passcode: 043022