Vera Charleen Jarrett, 78, a native of Athens, AL and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on October 10, 2023.

A visitation will be held October 14, 2023, at her home 302 Hermitage Dr., Thibodaux, LA at 1 p.m.

She survived by her daughter’s Rhonda Hebert and husband Gilbert and her daughter Charlotte Grace and husband Chris. Her grandchildren William Miller and wife Christie, Jada Furhmann and husband Erich, Louis Hebert and wife An’gel, Natasha Miller-Hamdan and husband Sammy, Lena Sutton and husband Carl, and Christopher Grace. Great grandchildren Emily, Bruce, Sasha, Hana, Jolie, Demi, Olivia, Alune, Frode, and Luna. Her sister Helen Frazier. Her former husband Sherman Eugene Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Jarrett, her parents Charlie and Lena Nash, her brothers Bobby Nash, Hilry Nash, and sisters Bessie Hampton and Hazel Roberts.

Charleen was the person you went to when you wanted to have a good laugh. She loved to joke and make others smile. Playing Upwords will never be the same. She was an easy going and simple person. If you knew her she was easily one of your favorite people. She always made sure you knew she loved you and put your needs above hers. She will be missed by so many. The family is at peace knowing she is no longer suffering and is in Heaven cutting the rug with her new hips. Like she always said she’s now living fat and sassy. Her humor will be missed the most.

