Verline Abshire Besson, 87, passed away on August 16, 2024 at 4:09pm. Verline was a native of Forked Island, LA and a resident of Gibson, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at St. Larwence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:00am with burial following services in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Verline is survived by her loving family; her children, Cynthia Bergeron, Edward “Eddie” Joseph Besson Jr. and fiance’ Melisa, Craig Besson and wife Monique; Darren Besson and wife Tess; Dondi Besson and wife Amy; grandchildren, Tonya Walther and husband Phil, Crystal Benoit and husband Tommy, Meagan Billiot and Travis, Jeanette Curry and husband Brandon, Blake Besson, Evan Besson, Allie Besson, Dakota Myles, Maegan Champagne and husband Simon, Dawson Besson, Avery Besson; Zachary Besson, Hayden Besson, and Luke Besson; Bailey and Lola Benoit, Ava and Charlotte Walther, Cole and Makalaya Billiot, Luna Curry, Benton and Christian Champagne.

Verline is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Edward Besson; parents, Deluce and Alita Touchet’ Abshire; and brother, Lully Abshire.

Verline was an accomplished seamstress, and loved to cross-stitch. She enjoyed bowling. Verline enjoyed her independence. She loved spending time with her grand puppies.

Verline will be dearly missed by the many lives she came into contact with in her long life. Remembered by many; she will always and be forever loved.